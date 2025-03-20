Report: Maple Leafs to Sign NCAA Defenseman
The Toronto Maple Leafs already have one of the best rosters in the NHL, but they are looking to bolster for the future. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are closing in on a deal with one of the top free agents in the NCAA.
Friedman tweeted that the Maple Leafs are looking to sign free agent defenseman John Prokop from Union College. Prokop has been a solid puck mover in three years with Union notching 65 helpers in 107 games played.
In 36 games played this season, Prokop had led Union blue liners with 27 points (8G-19A). Through 26 games, Union College holds a 19-14-3 record.
A 23-year-old native of Wausau, Wisconsin, Prokop was a part of the Vegas Golden Knights development camp ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Prokop is one of the top free agent defensemen coming out of the NCAA this season and the Maple Leafs are looking to continue bolstering their defensive group for the future.
Prokop will hit the Maple Leafs pipeline likely as the top defensive prospect next to the likes of Ben Danford, Topi Niemela, and Noah Chadwick.
The Maple Leafs have a star-studded roster now but they are looking to build for the future and Prokop has a chance to be a center piece of the blue line in Toronto for years to come.
