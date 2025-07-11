NHL Reduces Preseason Schedule
In the aftermath of the NHL's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the full details are finally being revealed. The news first hit that the league and the NHL Players Association (NHLPA) agreed to an extension on the CBA through the 2029-2030 season, then both sides ratified the agreement.
Now the Memorandum of Understanding for the new CBA has been released, and it comes with some notable changes to the NHL's way of operating. Breakaway On SI previously reported on a change that will allow organizations to send one 19-year-old player to their AHL affiliate per season.
Another notable change is the shift in schedule. For the first time in three decades, the number of regular-season contests will go up from 82 to 84 games. As a result, the training camp and preseason schedules have been reduced. According to the MOU, the new preseason activities will be shorter in duration overall and include an even shorter mandated camp for players who exceeded a certain number of games the year before. The previous preseason schedule would consist of six or seven games, but will now be reduced to four.
"The duration of Training Camp for all Players who have qualified during the preceding
Regular Season for at least 50 games credit for Pension Plan purposes shall not be more than 13 days, and shall not be more than 18 days for all other Players."
Players' participation in exhibition games is also monitored based on the previous season. Any player who appears in 100 games, including goalies who dress for that many contests, will not be allowed to dress for more than two of those exhibition contests.
The latest updates are a long list of changes and adjustments for the NHL. It seems a majority of these revisions are based on player support. The league is trying to quicken the development of drafted players while also trying to lessen the impact of the season on its players.
The question will be how the players react to the new schedule format. While the shorter camp and preseason may be favorable, could the opposite be true regarding the longer regular-season schedule? We will see as the new CBA comes into effect.
