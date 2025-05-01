NHL Reveals 2025 Hart Trophy Finalists
The finalists for the 2025 Hart Trophy, given to the NHL's most valuable player, are here. The NHL announced that the three finalists for this year's award are Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Each player has put together an excellent case for the MVP award and is deserving in their own way. Draisaitl was the NHL's leading goal-scorer in 2024-2025. He finished the regular season with 52 goals, 54 assists, and 106 points despite missing 10 games. He beat out Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander for this year's Rocket Richard Trophy by seven goals, giving him the first Rocket Richard of his career. He previously won the Art Ross and Hart Trophies during the 2019-2020 season.
Hellebuyck has put together two consecutive elite seasons. This year's William Jennings winner, given to the goalie(s) on the team with the fewest goals allowed, Hellebuyck is the runaway leader for the Vezina Trophy once again. In 62 starts, he posted a record of 47-12-3 with eight shutouts, a 2.00 goals-against average, and .925 save percentage.
Kucherov is coming off a disappointing postseason elimination, but he was the regular season's top point-getter in 2024-2025. The 31-year-old winger scored 37 goals and added an unreal 84 assists to finish with 121 points and capture the third Art Ross Trophy of his career, and the second consecutive one. He previously won the Hart Trophy in 2018-2019.
All three players have been superstars in the NHL this season. The league has an incredibly difficult choice ahead of them to decide this year's MVP. Either one could reasonably take home the award, giving the Professional Hockey Writers' Association an impossible decision to make. The winner of the 2025 honor will be announced at a later date.
