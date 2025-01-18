NHL Terminates Player Escrow Withholding
The NHL made an encouraging announcement regarding player salaries and the direction of the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement. According to one of the top NHL insiders, the players in the league are set to make a percentage of their paychecks back.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared via his X account that the league informed players that they are terminating the escrow withholding from their remaining game checks. The rule will take effect beginning January 30th. Seravalli also reports that the league's revenue projections have reached a status where the previously withheld amount will be returned to players.
"Players have been notified escrow withholding from checks will be terminated for the remainder of this season starting with Jan. 30 payroll run," he wrote. "Revenue projections indicate amount already withheld will also be returned in full following final season accounting."
This is a huge step for the league and the players. Firstly, it means that the league has continued their financial rebound since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the owners have earned more than the 50/50 commission split established in the current CBA. This coincides with every NHL organization taking a huge step forward in their valuation.
Secondly, it means that the players simply will make more money. As Seravalli reported, players across the NHL will make roughly 1.5 to 2% more than their reported salary.
"Final 2023-24 accounting of HRR has not been settled," Seravalli wrote. "But players are projected to receive full 6% back plus an additional 1.5 to 2% on top of that."
Lastly, this is an encouraging sign for the future CBA negotiations. With both sides of the table flourishing, it points positively to their 2026 negotiations going smoothly while both the owners and players continue raking in the increased revenue.
