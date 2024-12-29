Stars Fined by NHL for Violating CBA
After opening an investigation against the Dallas Stars, the NHL has decided to fine the team for holding an improper on-ice practice. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman stated on Saturday Headlines that the league was looking into the Stars holding a practice during a mandatory off day across the NHL on Boxing Day.
As first indicated by TSN’s Darren Dreger, the NHL will fine the Stars for violating the collective bargaining agreement that prohibits practices or travel on specified days. The Stars will pay a $100,000 fine for hosting an “optional” practice before teams were cleared to return to the ice.
“There are rules about what you’re not allowed to do,” Friedman said on Saturday Headlines. “You’re not allowed to practice, you are not allowed to provide ice to players. The Stars had some kind of skate on Boxing Day, and that has gotten the league’s attention.”
The Stars hosted the Minnesota Wild on December 27th and blew a 2-0 lead, eventually losing 3-2 in overtime. Defenseman Brock Faber scored the overtime winner 35 seconds into the extra period.
The NHL has set a standard with the CBA and when teams are and are not allowed to hold team practices or even travel to the city where their next game takes place out of the break.
This is not the first time in recent memory the NHL has fined a team for improper activity during the holiday break. Not long ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs were fined for traveling before the end of the holiday break. The Philadelphia Flyers were fined for a similar action about 10 years ago.
Taking an earlier practice or an earlier flight is considered a competitive advantage by the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!