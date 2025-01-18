Penguins Goalie Makes History in Win Over Sabres
2024-25 has been a roller coaster ride for the Pittsburgh Penguins, especially with their goalie duo of Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic. Despite the rocky road, the Penguins saw Nedeljkovic make history with his most recent win.
Not only did Nedeljkovic make 40 saves and lead the Penguins to a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres, but he set a few records along the way.
With about three minutes remaining in the game, the Sabres pulled their goalie for an empty net. Nedeljkovic gathered a dumped puck and didn’t miss his opportunity. He fired a shot at the open net and recorded the NHL’s latest goalie goal.
Goalie goals are special enough, but Nedeljkovic set himself apart with this tally. It was his first goal at the NHL level, and fourth in professional hockey. He became the first goalie to score a goal at the NHL, AHL and ECHL levels.
Nedeljkovic’s first professional goal came as a member of the Florida Everblades of the ECHL in December of 2016. His next came the following season in March of 2018 with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. His most recent pro goal came last season during a conditioning stint with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.
A few weeks after Nedeljkovic scored his first goal in the Penguins organization, Jarry scored his own goalie goal with a tally against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The goal against the Sabres wasn’t enough for Nedeljkovic, though, as he had more history up his sleeve. Earlier in the night, Nedeljkovic assisted on a second-period goal from Cody Glass, making Nedeljkovic the first goalie in NHL history to record a goal and assist in the same game.
Goalies have gotten multiple points in the same contest before, but no one before Nedeljkovic split the points between a goal and an assist.
Nedeljkovic may not be putting together the most solid season of his career, but he's at least got some rare history to fall back on. He picked up a couple of points and helped put an end to the Penguins' recent losing streak.
