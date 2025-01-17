Insider Links Penguins and Sabres for Trade
After being one of the hottest teams in the NHL following the Thanksgiving break, the Pittsburgh Penguins have crashed hard. With just two wins in their last 10 games, the Penguins are once again near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.
No matter where the Penguins sit in the standings, they are sure to be an active team regarding the trade deadline. Everyone who doesn’t have a no-trade clause in the Penguins organization is up for grabs and president and general manager Kyle Dubas is ready to get to work in adding young players.
The Buffalo Sabres are in a similar situation having failed to meet expectations and are ready to get to work in the trade market. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Sabres might be a perfect trade partner for the Penguins.
“One of the teams I’ve kind of wondered about a little bit is Buffalo,” Friedman said. “Buffalo has some young players they’ve thought about, ‘do we move them?’ and I can see Dubas all over those kinds of players.”
Dubas has shown a pattern in his recent trades and acquisitions that he is looking for young players who are either fresh in the NHL, on the cusp of making the NHL, or could use a change of scenery to find a former pedigree.
Look at the recent additions of Anthony Beauvillier, Philip Tomasino, and Cody Glass as prime examples of what Dubas is looking for.
“He’s going to keep trying to add young players,” Friedman said. “He’s told people he’s got goalies to trade, he’s got defensemen to trade, he’s got forwards to trade.”
Dylan Cozens has led the Sabres’ trade discussions, and aside from the huge contract that remains, that may be someone to fits what Dubas is looking for. Cozens is just 23 and has seen a decline in production since a 68-point campaign in 2022-23.
Peyton Krebs just signed a new deal, but he was floated in trade rumors over the offseason.
Bowen Byram has also fallen out of favor in Buffalo, and it might be a big swing, but the Penguins are looking for all the young help they can get.
The Penguins and Sabres are both falling well short of expectations and are looking for stronger teams in the very near future. Could these two be on course for a big-time trade?
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!