NHL Unlikely to Expand to Quebec City
There was a bit of a scare in Canada’s capital when Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer stated he would like to see his team play regular season games in Quebec City. Fuel was added to the fire when the Senators’ mascot, Sparty, was seen wearing a split jersey that featured a Quebec Nordiques logo.
While the Senators are not relocating, there is still a hunger for the NHL to return to Quebec City. Ever since the Nordiques relocated to Colorado in 1995, there has been a desire to see the NHL come back.
According to NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly in an interview with RG, it makes sense to hold regular season games in Quebec City, the league just hasn’t given it much thought.
“At the end of the day, it’s a beautiful facility, the Videotron Centre,” Daly told RG. “We know they’re passionate about hockey there… I haven’t given much thought to whether we think of it as a neutral site for regular season games. I wouldn't rule anything out, but I don't think it's anything that we've given much thought to.”
Getting regular season games to Quebec City might take some time, but it’s not completely off the table in the NHL’s eyes.
As for a team taking up Quebec City as a permanent home, that will be up to some form of ownership group. The NHL is looking to expand, but has their sights set on huge markets in the United States like Houston and Atlanta for a possible third try.
There is obviously a hockey market in Quebec City, but it’s a matter of the league getting on board and someone needs to pony up the cash.
An NHL executive told RG that until someone is able to cover the $2 billion expansion fee, a team returning to Quebec City isn’t happening.
“There hasn’t been anyone who has stepped up and been willing to pay a $2 Billion expansion fee. Until that happens, it’s a non-starter,” the executive told RG. “Even the government, who in the past has promised they would help finance a new team, has yet to deliver.”
The Senators aren’t the first team to play preseason games in Quebec City and certainly won’t be the last. Andlauer is hoping this is just the start of a bigger push to get games, and maybe even a team back in Quebec City.
