Senators Owner Wants More than Just Preseason in Quebec
The Ottawa Senators are one of the most surprising teams in the NHL right now and are looking to spread their reach across Canada. According to Senators owner Michael Andlauer, he wants to see the team play regular season games in Quebec City.
On the heels of announcing a pair of preseason games in Quebec City, the Senators hope they can one day play important games in a town rich with hockey history.
"We'll start with the two preseason games and we'll go from there,” Andlauer said. “For me, that's the vision.”
The Senators are set to play two preseason games at the Videotron Centre in September against the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens. Andlauer is hopeful that’s just the beginning of Senators games played there.
"If we can play in Sweden, we can play in Quebec,” Andlauer said.
The NHL has been hosting regular season games around the world, but never since the Quebec Nordiques moved to Colorado in 1995 has a regular season matchup been held in Quebec City.
With the league takes teams around the world in an effort to grow the game, it only makes sense for a team like the Senators to make the short trip to Quebec City for games that matter.
According to the Senators, there will be more than just a pair of preseason games held in Quebec City during the 2025 preseason. The team will spend four days in Quebec City to host public practices and take part in a few community initiatives.
“In addition to playing two games in front of passionate fans, this short trip will allow our players to spend a few days in a beautiful city as they put the finishing touches on their preparations for a new season,” Andlauer said.
NHL preseason and exhibition games also take place across the world every year, but Andlauer hopes there can be some important matchups held in an important hockey town.
