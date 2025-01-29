Hurricanes Not Done Making Trades After Recent Blockbuster
The Carolina Hurricanes aren’t far removed from one of the biggest blockbuster trades the NHL has seen in a long time. In a three-team deal with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks, the Hurricanes landed Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall in exchange for Martin Necas and Jack Drury.
That move no doubt bolstered the Hurricanes lineup as they look to finally get over the hump and go on a deep playoff run, but they might not be done making trades. According to Chris Johnston on Insider Trading, the Hurricanes left themselves plenty of time before the NHL trade deadline to make more moves.
“One of the interesting things, as we emerge from the smoke of that blockbuster, is the fact that Carolina still has 5+ weeks here before the deadline,” Johnston said. “And they intend to use that period of time to continue shopping for upgrades.”
Johnston noted that depth center may be a target position of theirs since they lost Drury and acquired a pair of wingers.
“Perhaps that’s an area they’ll look to upgrade,” Johnston said.
A deal for a depth center may not be labeled as a blockbuster, but depending on the name it will be enough to prove that the Hurricanes are still digging deep for the Stanley Cup this year.
Earlier in the season there were a few reports that indicated the Hurricanes were searching the market for a goalie. Injuries were piling up in the Hurricanes crease, including a knee surgery for starter Frederik Andersen.
Health has returned to the Hurricanes goalies and Andersen has returned to the lineup, forcing the front office to step away from the goalie market.
“There’s one area that I don’t think they’re in the market for,” Johnston said. “And that’s goaltending. Earlier in the year, they went through an awful stretch of injuries… At that tie Eric Tulsky the GM did look at the goaltending market, but didn’t end up making a move.”
Carolina likes what they have between the pipes moving forward, and they should. Andersen returned after multiple months off to pick up two wins in two games to improve his record to 5-1-0 on the year.
The Hurricanes sit second in the Metropolitan Division and have high expectations for the remainder of the season. They’ve already got one big blockbuster move under their belt, and they continue to work on bolstering their lineup.
