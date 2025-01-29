Avalanche Forward Filling Void After Blockbuster Trade
The Colorado Avalanche are still attempting to find normalcy in the aftermath of trading superstar forward Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes. It's an incredibly difficult challenge for any organization to do, and the Avs have lost two of three since the trade was finalized.
One shred of silver lining for the Avalanche is the way one of their forwards is stepping up since the trade. Veteran winger Artturi Lehkonen has been a key piece for the Avs since the team acquired him in 2022, but it appears he's taking on an even larger role in the locker room without Rantanen there any longer.
One way he's stepping up is by pitching in on offense. As the team tries to breakout of their slump, Lehkonen is in the midst of a goal scoring streak of his own. He has a goal in each of the last three games, raising his season totals to 21 goals in just 40 games. He's already matched his career high of 21, established during the 2022-2023 campaign, and is showing no signs of slowing down offensively.
More importantly, what he's bringing is a voice in the locker room that can help end the doom and gloom. Nathan MacKinnon, the reigning MVP of the league, was seemingly stunned after the trade, but Lehkonen has a unique perspective. Unlike MacKinnon and Rantanen, he wasn't drafted and developed by the Avalanche organization. Like newcomers Martin Necas and Jack Drury, he was once an outsider trying to make himself useful and comfortable in a new environment.
Three seasons later and he's laid out the blueprint for fellow newcomers. He is an active example of the hard work and commitment to two-way play the Avalanche utilize. It's the blueprint Necas and Drury can follow to find their place in the Colorado roster and help this team go on another postseason run.
The outlook on the Avs season has dropped, but the outlook on Lehkonen's season has never been brighter. He's maximizing the greater opportunity Rantanen's exit has provided him, and if the Avalanche want to make any noise come playoff time Lehkonen will need to continue filling the offensive void.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!