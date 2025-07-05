Nikolaj Ehlers Discusses Emotional Departure From Jets
While most of the top free agents in this year's class chose to stay with their current teams, some even taking significant discounts to stay where they're happy, Nikolaj Ehlers took a completely different approach.
Ehlers, 29, previously spent his entire career with the Winnipeg Jets after they selected him with the No.9 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, and scored 225 goals and 590 points in 674 games. However, he chose to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known, instead signing a six-year, $51 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.
In his first media appearance since signing with Carolina, Ehlers emphasized that his decision to leave Winnipeg had nothing to do with the Jets, but rather his desire for a fresh start.
"Like I told them, they didn't do anything wrong," Ehlers told reporters during a press conference. "I was there for 10 years, I loved it there. I love the organization, the people in it, the guys. It became family."
"For me, it was more about trying something new and challenging myself, getting out and see different things, different culture. That's what I wanted to do. Obviously, like I said, love playing in Winnipeg, will never forget my time but it was time for me personally to get out and experience something different and challenge myself on and off the ice."
The highest-scoring Danish player in NHL history, Ehlers now joins a Carolina team that has been one of the NHL's most consistent over the past several years, but has struggled to get over the hump. The Hurricanes have won at least one series in each of Rod Brind'Amour's seven seasons and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final three times, but have won a grand total of one game in those three appearances. Now, though, they finally landed a new star who wants to play for them, which should help tremendously.
However, Winnipeg will always be home for Ehlers.
"Very emotional," Ehlers said of his decision. "I'm very excited to join the Canes organization. At the same time, I'm also sad to be leaving an organization that helped me achieve my dream of being an NHL player.
"I'll always hold the city of Winnipeg very close to my heart."
