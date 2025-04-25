Senators Forward Reacts to NHL Investigation
The NHL is looking into a situation that took place during warmups ahead of Game 3 between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that the league is investigating a moment where a Senators player or players shot pucks towards Maple Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz.
A video posted to Twitter from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman showed Senators forward Nick Cousins shooting a puck toward Stolar while he stretched near the center red line. The two were teammates last season on the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers, possibly making this a situation of some friendly banter.
Regardless of the intent, the league is deciding if any extra discipline or warning may be thrown Cousins’ way.
The Senators aren’t very pleased with the idea of the NHL looking into a harmless moment during their warmups. Veteran forward David Perron gave his thoughts on the matter, noting it might be time for the league to step up their camera quality while teams take pre-game reps.
While claiming to not have seen the video in question, Perron alluded to the blurry quality.
"We're going to have to bring back HD for the warmup too,” Perron said. “I'm from the days where there was only 10 games in HD when I started my career. It sounds like we need to update the quality of video in warmup."
Perron is a veteran of 18 NHL seasons and 1,174 regular season games. A Stanley Cup champion with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, Perron has seen a thing or two in the NHL.
No matter what happens from the NHL and what actions they determine to take from the incident, the Senators are focused on not getting swept in their first playoff series since 2017.
The Maple Leafs hold a 3-0 series lead over the Senators and are closing in on their first playoff sweep since 2001. That sweep ironically came against the Senators.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!