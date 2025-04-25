WATCH: Video Shows Pregame Event Between Maple Leafs and Senators
The NHL is looking into an incident that took place ahead of Game 3 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators. Originally reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger, the league is reviewing accusations of the Senators lobbing or shooting pucks at Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz during warmup.
A new video posted to Twitter by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shows Senators forward Nick Cousins shooting a puck at Stolarz while he stretches near the center ice red line.
In the blurry video, it’s tough to see the actual puck and impossible to tell where/if it hit Stolarz.
While it’s nothing series, and no one was injured, the league frowns upon any sort of pregame shenanigans and it’s one of those unwritten hockey rules to not cross that center line during warmups, that includes purposely shooting pucks toward opponents.
It’s possible this moment was playful banter between two former teammates, as well. Cousins and Stolarz were both members of last season’s Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers.
Regardless of personal relationship, this incident occurring in Game 3 and not in any previous postseason meetings raises red flags. The rivalry between the Maple Leafs and Senators also adds a layer of heat between the players.
The Senators entered Game 3 down 2-0 to the Maple Leafs, as well, adding a possible level of frustration from the Ottawa side. Stolarz, meanwhile, has been fantastic as the Maple Leafs starting goalie in the playoffs.
Stolarz stood on his head again in Game 3, sealing a 3-0 series lead for the Maple Leafs. These three games have been Stolarz’s first three career playoff starts.
It’s not clear if the NHL will step in with supplementarily discipline against Cousins but this isn’t the first incident they are cracking down on. Friedman noted that the league “clamped down” on a standoff between Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele and St. Louis Blues goalie Joel Hofer in their series.
