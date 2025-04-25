Oilers Must Solve Kings Power Play
The Edmonton Oilers stare down a 0-2 series deficit against the Los Angeles Kings. As the opening round matchup shifts to Edmonton for the next two games, the Oilers are trying to solve a huge question.
The Kings' power play has been a difference-maker against the Oilers. The Kings have converted on five out of 10 opportunities with the man advantage, giving them a 50% success rate.
The power play favoring Los Angeles is the opposite of what many predicted. With the Oilers' superstar duo leading the way, many expected the special teams battle to skew toward Edmonton. That hasn't been the case, and the Kings' power play could be the reason the Oilers are bounced in the first round.
One thing that sticks out is how often the Kings are winning body position in the high-danger areas. Andrei Kuzmenko is the perfect example of this. He's been incredibly effective in this series, and it's because he keeps putting himself in quality scoring areas. Thus, he's being rewarded.
The Oilers are not a terribly physical team, and it's costing them on the power play. Edmonton defensemen like Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman, and John Kilingberg are puck-movers. They play their best when fueling or joining the rush. However, that is not the skillset that makes for a good penalty killing unit.
Of course, the Oilers could also benefit from better goaltending. Stuart Skinner has been mediocre so far in the series. While the defense in front of him is playing poorly, Skinner has failed to bail them out in any capacity. He's allowed 12 goals in two games, including multiple goals that he would like to take back.
If the Oilers don't adjust, the Kings will continue to run roughshod over them. Another strong performance with the man advantage will likely give Los Angeles a 3-0 series lead, giving them a commanding lead over their Pacific Division rivals.
