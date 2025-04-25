Breakaway on SI

Oilers Must Solve Kings Power Play

The Edmonton Oilers must solve the Los Angeles Kings' power play to get back in the series.

Jacob Punturi

Apr 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ty Emberson (49) battle for the puck in the second period of game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ty Emberson (49) battle for the puck in the second period of game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Edmonton Oilers stare down a 0-2 series deficit against the Los Angeles Kings. As the opening round matchup shifts to Edmonton for the next two games, the Oilers are trying to solve a huge question.

The Kings' power play has been a difference-maker against the Oilers. The Kings have converted on five out of 10 opportunities with the man advantage, giving them a 50% success rate.

The power play favoring Los Angeles is the opposite of what many predicted. With the Oilers' superstar duo leading the way, many expected the special teams battle to skew toward Edmonton. That hasn't been the case, and the Kings' power play could be the reason the Oilers are bounced in the first round.

One thing that sticks out is how often the Kings are winning body position in the high-danger areas. Andrei Kuzmenko is the perfect example of this. He's been incredibly effective in this series, and it's because he keeps putting himself in quality scoring areas. Thus, he's being rewarded.

The Oilers are not a terribly physical team, and it's costing them on the power play. Edmonton defensemen like Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman, and John Kilingberg are puck-movers. They play their best when fueling or joining the rush. However, that is not the skillset that makes for a good penalty killing unit.

Of course, the Oilers could also benefit from better goaltending. Stuart Skinner has been mediocre so far in the series. While the defense in front of him is playing poorly, Skinner has failed to bail them out in any capacity. He's allowed 12 goals in two games, including multiple goals that he would like to take back.

If the Oilers don't adjust, the Kings will continue to run roughshod over them. Another strong performance with the man advantage will likely give Los Angeles a 3-0 series lead, giving them a commanding lead over their Pacific Division rivals.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Home/News Feed Page