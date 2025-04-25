Bruins Goalie Likely Getting Traded This Offseason
The 2024-25 season was far from ideal for the Boston Bruins, finishing tied for last in the Eastern Conference with a 33-39-10 record. The struggle and turmoil in Boston is likely lasting into their long offseason as Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo could find a new home for the 2025-26 season.
According to a report from RG, Korpisalo is not pleased with his limited role with the Bruins. RG notes that Korpisalo’s agent, Markus Lehto, has informed the Bruins that he may consider requesting a trade if his playing time doesn’t pick up.
“I’m hearing his name out there more and more,” a source told RG. “He’s not happy and thinks he earned more playing time. He’s more than open to exploring trade options.”
Korpisalo appeared in just 27 games during the 2024-25 season, picking up an 11-10-3 record with three shutouts. It was widely expected Korpisalo would play backup with the Bruins, especially after they signed star goalie Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year contract extension.
Swayman struggled all season after signing his extension, however, picking up a 22-29-7 record in 58 games and allowing a league-high 176 goals.
Korpisalo didn’t quite out-perform Swayman, but he certainly didn’t play worse. They both finished with about the same save percentage, while Swayman held a 3.11 goals against average and Korpisalo a 2.90.
Following the end of the season, Korpisalo told Bruins media that no goalie, including himself, is truly comfortable playing as few games as he did.
“So I’m going to push for more games, and we’ll see what happens,” Korpisalo said. “I was pretty open when I got into the season, and always, you just try to put everything you have out there, make your mark to gain some playing time.”
Before joining the Bruins, Korpisalo signed a five-year contract worth $4 million annually as the Ottawa Senators starting goalie. The Senators traded Korpisalo away after one season in exchange for Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.
Korpisalo was the go-to starter in Ottawa, making 49 starts in his lone season with the Senators.
It’s unlikely the Bruins will want to give more reps to Korpisalo, especially if they believe Swayman can turn his performance around. They’re paying $8.25 million annually to Swayman for a reason.
Korpisalo seems destined to play for a third team in three years since signing that five-year extension.
