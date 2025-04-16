NHL Reignites Rivalry Between Maple Leafs, Senators
It’s been over 20 years since the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators met in the postseason and their meeting in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs will add a new chapter to the rivalry. Known as the Battle of Ontario, the Maple Leafs and Senators are meeting in the postseason for the fifth time.
Heading into 2025, the Maple Leafs have never lost a playoff series to the Senators, but this year might be their stiffest competition. Compared to their last playoff meeting in 2004, the Maple Leafs and Senators are two completely different organizations with much different storylines heading into this postseason.
The Maple Leafs have made the playoffs as one of the NHL’s best teams in each of the last eight seasons but have just one playoff round win to show for it. Every year since 2017, the Maple Leafs have entered the playoffs as a Stanley Cup contender, but have been left with huge disappointments.
Meanwhile, the Senators haven’t even sniffed the playoffs since 2017. Ever since losing in double overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Senators have been one of the NHL’s worst teams, routinely finishing near the bottom of the league.
Both the Maple Leafs and Senators are looking to change the narrative that surrounds their organization. An opening round playoff matchup against a heated rival will pull the best out of every player on the ice and will no doubt be one of the key series to watch.
The Maple Leafs enter as the favorites after locking up the Atlantic Division title with a 100-point scoring Mitch Marner and 45 goals from William Nylander.
The Senators aren’t nearly as productive offensively, but this is the first time most of their lineup will see postseason hockey. It’s a whole new environment for key faces like Tim Stutzle, Drake Baterson, and captain Brady Tkachuk.
It may just be the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the Battle of Ontario is sure to bring fireworks early and often.
