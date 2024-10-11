Senators Postpone Gravy Boat Promotion
The Ottawa Senators have announced a change to an upcoming promotional giveaway that was set for their contest against the Los Angeles Kings. The Senators announced that the specialty gravy boats had been stalled on their route to Ottawa.
Due to labor disruption, the Senators’ gravy boats are stuck at a shipping port in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
The plan was for the first 10,000 fan in attendance to receive a gravy boat designed like a Zamboni ice resurfacing machine, decked out in Senators colors and logos. The first 10,000 fans will now receive a voucher good for a free popcorn and soft drink at Canadian Tire Center.
According to the Senators, the gravy boats will now be given out on December 7 against the Nashville Predators.
“We are disappointed we could not execute our gravy boat giveaway on Monday, but this was a situation that was completely out of our control,” Senators senior vice president of marketing and customer engagement Jeff Harrop said. “But we are excited to have the giveaway in December where we can still tie it into a nice holiday theme.”
This isn’t to the level that the Pittsburgh Penguins experienced last year with bobbleheads for franchise icon Jaromir Jagr, but it’s still an unfortunate situations for the fans.
