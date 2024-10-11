Golden Knights Claim Oilers Forward - Again
The Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers are engaged in one of the strangest battles of the NHL. It isn't happening on the ice either.
The Golden Knights have claimed forward Raphael Lavoie after the Oilers recently placed the young forward on waivers. This would be a totally ordinary move in a normal circumstance. This is far from a normal circumstance however. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news and added some pertinent information regarding the transaction.
With the Golden Knights claiming Lavoie, it marks the second time in under a week that the organization has claimed the forward. It also marks the third time overall that Lavoie has been claimed in the same span, which has to be some sort of unofficial record.
The 24-year-old winger was hoping this season would be the one where he stuck with the Oilers, who drafted him in the second-round of the 2019 NHL Draft. Last season marked his NHL debut in Edmonton, with him appearing in seven games with the Oilers. He failed to leave a mark, however, as he recorded zero points over seven contests.
Now with the Golden Knights organization again, Lavoie is heading to the AHL, but could find himself in the NHL soon. With Vegas obviously interested in seeing what he can, as evidenced by claiming him twice, it's likely he gets an opportunity in the NHL lineup at some point this season.
Lavoie could be a sneaky addition for the Golden Knights. He fits the organization's mold for bottom-six forwards: he has a huge frame standing at 6'4 but also has a scoring touch with 10-15 goal potential in the right situation. He may get that opportunity in Vegas, and if all goes well, he won't have to worry about being claimed for a fourth time this season.
