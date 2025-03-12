Red Wings Sudden Skid Shrinks Playoff Chances
In the matter of about a month, the Detroit Red Wings went from one of the hottest teams in the NHL to riding a six-game losing streak. Entering the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Red Wings looked near unbeatable with a pair of seven-game winning streaks and climbing up the Eastern Conference standings.
Since returning from the break, however, the Red Wings have only collected two wins and are in the midst of the longest losing stretch of their season. According to moneypuck.com, the Red Wings’ chances to make the playoffs have slipped from over 50% all the way down to 7.3%.
It’s been eight years since the Red Wings made the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the chances of their drought reaching a ninth season continues to look more possible. Considering they missed the playoffs last year thanks to a tie breaker with the Washington Capitals, improvements were expected in Detroit.
The 2024-25 season hasn’t been perfect for the Red Wings, but now it looks like things may be hitting a new low. Just before their hot run, the Red Wings fired head coach Derek Lalonde in favor of Todd McLellan who had a great start.
McLellan went 15-5-1 in his first 21 games behind the bench in Detroit leading into the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Red Wings have gone 2-6-1 since the return and are being out-scored 33-22.
To add fuel to the fire, the Red Wings were pretty pedestrian at the trade deadline. Still very much in the heat of the Eastern Conference playoff race, the Red Wings didn’t take any big swings for roster help.
The Red Wings added Craig Smith and reunited with Petr Mrazek from the Chicago Blackhawks, but that was it. Useful pieces, but not really needle movers in the playoff race.
The biggest move the Red Wings were involved in was arguable their inclusion in the trade between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken. The Lightning added Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde from Seattle in exchange for Michael Eyssimont and some draft picks.
The Red Wings played the role of broker in the deal by taking on $1,291,667 of Gourde’s remaining contract.
With 18 games remaining in the 2024-25 season, there isn’t much runway left for the Red Wings to again gain ground in the playoff race. Holding a 30-28-6 record, they are four points out of the second wild card spot, but the East is still an extremely tight race.
The Red Wings are one of five teams within five points of the Columbus Blue Jackets in that second wild card spot.
The Eastern Conference is going to be a dog fight until everyone hits game 82. The Red Wings must find another rhythm before their season completely slips away from them.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!