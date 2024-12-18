Senators Seeking Improvements at Multiple Positions
The Ottawa Senators are one of the hottest teams in the NHL over the last week. The team was kickstarted into overdrive recently, and they've ridden this hot streak to four straight victories and a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games.
Suddenly, the Senators are relevant in the playoff race and reportedly seeking upgrades to keep them there. On a recent appearance on "The Latest" from The Fourth Period, insider David Pagnotta and Kate Petterson discussed the recent developments in Ottawa. Pagnotta stated during the appearance that there's chatter around the league that the Senators are seeking improvements at multiple positions, but defense is the position that jumps out.
"The defense, without question," Pagnotta said. "If they could bring in somebody that has more of a stay-at-home, physical, defensive prowess kind of mentality, that’s what they would like to bring in Ottawa. They need somebody to kind of shut down and stabilize things on that backend. And if he could fit the top-four, that’s perfect for what they’re looking for."
But it's not just the blue line the Senators are trying to add to their winger group, specifically in the top-six.
“In addition to that, they need another winger," he said. "They would like to bring in another offensive scoring winger at some point this season."
The Senators have a bit of salary cap space to work with as well, which will make things interesting. There's no shortage of players rumored to be on the trade market also, only adding to the intrigue of any possible moves the Sens may make.
Defense is clearly the priority for the Senators to improve. Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot are two gifted puck movers, but the team could use someone to balance out their offensive instincts. If the Sens are able to keep this pace going, the rumors will only grow as they try to move up the Atlantic Division standings.
