Senators Finally Found Answer at Goalie
The Ottawa Senators are just barely in the playoff race in the Atlantic Division, but even still, they are lurking. If the team makes any sort of push up the standings, it will be thanks to their former Vezina Trophy-winning goalie, Linus Ullmark.
It's taken a few months for Ullmark to settle into his new organization, but after 19 appearances for the Senators he's finally doing so. It's a huge development for the Swedish goaltender, who is reclaiming his space as one of the top at his position.
But for Ottawa, Ullmark's presence is a godsend. The team has longed for a franchise goalie for the entirety of their organization's existence. They'd settle for a solid starter, one they haven't reliably had since Craig Anderson occupied the crease. Now, they finally have franchise-stabilizing goaltending in Ullmark, and the outlook is positive for the first time in a long time in Ottawa.
It's not just making a difference on the scoresheet, as the Senators are witnessing first-hand. Ullmark just stopped 32 shots against a very talented Carolina Hurricanes team to record his first shutout with the team. It's also making a huge difference in the locker room. Senators winger Shane Pinto was clear about how much their starting goalie means to the team.
"All around, it feels good," Pinto said. "I can’t say enough about (Ullmark). He’s the reason we won that game. We’re happy to have him.”
Through 18 starts, he has a record of 9-7-2 with a goals against average of 2.55 and a .909 save percentage. An interesting note is that he already has two shutouts with the Senators this season. That already matches his career high in a season and the total number of shutouts he had during his Vezina-winning campaign with the Boston Bruins.
The Senators have a ton of holes in their lineup still, but they're making progress. Between their owner taking a passionate stand and approach to pursuing improvements to their moves this summer in net, the Sens are getting there slowly but surely. With his shutout performance against the Hurricanes, Ullmark solidified the goaltending position in Ottawa for the next few years.
