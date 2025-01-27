Senators Stars Break Through in Perfect Weekend
The Ottawa Senators limped back to home ice after being shut out in the final two games of a recent road trip. While the Senators were struggling as a team, a few key players were being held from the scoresheet at obscene rates.
Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk had just one goal in the last 11 games and failed to record a single point in his last nine heading into a crucial back-to-back situation on home ice. Veteran forward Claude Giroux had no goals in his previous 12 games heading into the weekend.
Both Tkachuk and Grioux played huge roles in a perfect weekend for the Senators. Giroux picked up an assist on a Tim Stutzle power play goal in a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, followed by a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club.
Giroux’s goal ended up being the game-winner in Utah’s first-ever visit to Canada’s capital.
While Tkachuk was held from the scoresheet against the Maple Leafs, he scored his first goal in 11 outings late in the third period to seal the victory.
Young forward Ridly Grieg opened the scoring with a short-handed tally in the second period, his first goal in 12 games. He also only had just one assist during that goalless drought.
The Senators didn’t produce boatloads of offense against the Maple Leafs of Utah, but they picked up four important points to force their way up the standings. Now holding a 26-20-4 record for 56 standings points, the Senators are third in the Atlantic Division.
A sneaky playoff contender, the Senators have found themselves above the Eastern Conference’s wild card spots for the first time this season.
The Senators will still need more from their top players if they want to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017, but guys like Giroux and Tkachuk got the monkey off their backs. Maybe they’re at the start of a solid run of production, further solidifying their spot in the playoff race.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!