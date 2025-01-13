Senators Can Be Patient With Veteran Forward's Future
After a sluggish start to the 2024-25 season, the Ottawa Senators have straightened themselves out a bit and have put themselves firmly in the playoff race. There is still a lot of hockey to play, but the Senators plan on being in the hunt playing important hockey for the rest of the season.
While the Senators fight to stay relevant in the standings, a decision needs to be made regarding a key veteran center in the final year of his contract. Claude Giroux is in the final year of his contract making $6.5 million against the salary cap.
At 37 years old, there are questions how much longer he has left in the NHL, and the clock is ticking to get Giroux a Stanley Cup. The former Philadelphia Flyers captain has never won the Cup over his 18-year NHL career.
Since Giroux is in the final year of his contract, it’s not totally certain he stays with the Senators through the trade deadline. Giroux wants his chance to win a championship, but he and the Senators have an opportunity to be patient with their plan.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, an extension in Ottawa isn’t close, but it’ll be up to the performance of the team to decide Giroux’s future.
“The one thing about Giroux is they have time,” Friedman said. “All things being equal, everybody kind of knows that if the team is good he’s not going to be in a hurry to go anywhere else.”
The Senators currently hold a 21-18-3 record, just one point out of a wild card spot and put together and outstanding weekend. With games on back-to-back nights, the Senators won both contests, outscoring their opponents 8-2.
As for Giroux, there is plenty of time to wait and see how things go. He’s a key feature in Ottawa with nine goals and 19 assists for 28 total points this year.
His future may be uncertain in Ottawa, but the Senators will have to prove they can be a real contender if they want to keep Giroux around.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!