Golden Knights Star Withdraws from 4 Nations Face-Off
The 4 Nations Face-Off is right around the corner and a key Vegas Golden Knights defenseman has decided to skip the tournament. The Golden Knights have announced that key blue liner Alex Pietrangelo is withdrawing from the 4 Nations Face-Off.
According to the Golden Knights, Pietrangelo is skipping the tournament due to an ailment. Pietrangelo plans on returning to health and focusing on the remainder of the Golden Knights 2024-25 season. The Golden Knights did not specify the kind of ailment hampering Pietrangelo.
The Golden Knights have seven games still to play before the puck drops on the 4 Nations Face-Off. Pietrangelo was expected to be a key skater on Team Canada’s blue line, but now they will have to search for a replacement.
Pietrangelo has played in 46 games this season with three goals and 22 assists for 25 total points. He is the second leading scorer among defensemen on the Golden Knights behind only Shea Theodore (44 points).
The Golden Knights have struggled as of late, putting up just two wins in their last nine games played. Riding a 2-6-1 record, the Golden Knights have a tough challenge ahead as they prepare to take on the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
Teams and players have been treating the 4 Nations Face-Off break as if it were a normal All-Star game. Pietrangelo is not the first player that is likely to miss the 4 Nations Face-Off after being announced to their home country’s roster.
Team Sweden goalie Jacob Markstrom will miss the tournament due to a lower-body injury.
Team Canada will have plenty of options to replace Pietrangelo on the blue line. Look for names like Dougie Hamilton, Evan Bouchard, or the returning Drew Doughty to be in consideration.
