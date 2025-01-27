NHL Lessons Learned: Baby Sharks Learning to Swim
The San Jose Sharks are slowly becoming a team worth monitoring as the team surpasses the 52-game mark. Their pair of rookie forwards continue to have huge expectations, but they are each showing marked improvement. Their development leads the biggest takeaways from the latest week of NHL action. Let's dive into some more of the lessons learned.
1. Baby Sharks Learning to Swim
Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, the top rookies for the San Jose Sharks, have a difficult challenge. The team's previous two top draft picks are expected to be the building blocks of the Sharks' rebuild. Each has had their own struggles in their first NHL seasons, but they are finding their game quickly in the second half of the season.
Smith has had an excellent stretch over the past four games. He's scored a point in each game, accumulating two goals and three assists in those contests. He looks comfortable and the game is slowing down for him, it's all pointing up for the 19-year-old forward.
Celebrini continues to build his case for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. Through 40 games, he has 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points, ranking second in rookie scoring. He's playing 19:32 minutes of ice-time on average each game, and he's lived up to the hype immediately as the most recent number one overall pick.
2. Eastern Conference Playoff Race Gets Messier By the Day
The playoff picture in the Eastern Conference continues to keep the NHL in a whiplash. As things currently stand, the wild card spots are held by the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning. That would put five Atlantic Division teams in the postseason if they began today.
But no lead is safe at this point. The Columbus Blue Jackets are tied with the Lightning in points but have fewer victories, putting them outside of a playoff spot temporarily. Behind them are six more teams that are all within six points or less of the final wild card. This won't end any time soon, and with the final stretch of the season beginning to creep in, there's little clarity in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
3. Defensive Scoring Race Changes Leaders
For nearly 50 games, the NHL defensive scoring race has been led by Vancouver Canucks defender Quinn Hughes. The reigning Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman had a firm lead over the rest of the pack, but this past week saw two others close the gap. Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar took over the lead, and currently has a two-point margin over Hughes.
Makar also has a two-point lead over Columbus Blue Jackets blue liner and Norris Trophy candidate in 2025, Zach Werenski. He is tied with Hughes at 54 points, as all three defenders are building their own respective Norris Trophy-level seasons.
