Returning Kings Defenseman Could be 4 Nations Replacement
The Vegas Golden Knights recently announced that star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will not participate in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off to tend to an ailment. The Golden Knights did not specify exactly what is forcing this decision, but Team Canada will have to look for a replacement before the start of the tournament.
Team Canada may not have to look too much further than a team that shares the Pacific Division with the Golden Knights. Los Angeles Kings veteran defenseman Drew Doughty is yet to play a game this season but might be who Canada calls first.
Doughty suffered a fractured ankle during the preseason and underwent surgery, forcing him out of the Kings lineup for multiple months. After four months, it appears that Doughty is ready to make his season debut, and even mentioned that he would love to represent his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
“I’m still hoping I have that outside chance of playing in the 4 Nations,” Doughty said. “I don’t want a break; I want to play.”
Not long after Doughty’s injury occurred, Team Canada got in touch with the Kings and wanted to keep track of where he was in his recovery.
“Doughty was very much on their radar,” Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “Even though he got hurt… While they haven’t made their final decision yet, they will announce the player, or choose the player before they have to be in Montreal.”
Nothing has been confirmed with the Kings, but Doughty could be making his season debut the next time they take the ice. That would give him seven games, including a four-game road trip, to get up to speed and prove he’s worthy of a roster spot.
Doughty is a key name to watch as Team Canada searches for a replacement for Pietrangelo. Despite playing the same night that the Golden Knights announced an “ailment” was forcing him out of the tournament, Pietrangelo will not suit up for Team Canada.
