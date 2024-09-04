Senators Strike Branding Deal With Canadian Golfer
The Ottawa Senators are gearing up for the 2024-2025 season. Trying to ascend in the powerful Atlantic Division, the Senators are hoping they can return to the postseason after seven years on the outside. The team has a new head coach enstilling confidence in the group as training camp nears.
Outside of the rink, the Senators are striking more deals. The organization announced a multi-year branding partnership with professional golfer Brooke Henderson. The Canadian golfer and her caddie will wear Senators' colors during one day of each tournament she participates in and will bear the Sens' logo on her towels and water bottles. The Senators' owner Michael Andlauer shared his delight in signing this deal with Henderson.
“We are so happy to collaborate with Brooke on this partnership,” he said. “Brooke’s spirit, values and determination embody what our Ottawa-Gatineau community is all about.”
Henderson shared a similar excitement in her comments on the deal. She cited her love of Ottawa, the Senators, and hockey as some of the reasons for making this partnership.
“I’m super excited to team up and partner with the Senators," she said. "It’s such a cool opportunity. Growing up, I played hockey, I loved hockey, and I always cheered for the Senators, so it feels like a perfect fit. Just being involved with an organization that has world class athletes who, every day, are pursuing their dreams and pushing themselves, I think it’s really neat to partner up with them, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”
This is a unique and innovative deal for the the Senators and Henderson. It appears to be the first deal of this nature, but it likely won't be the last. The Sens get to spread their logo all over the world via Henderson's golf game, and Henderson gets to represent an organization that she is clearly passionate about.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!