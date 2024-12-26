Senators Star Reads WJC Starting Lineup for Home Country
The sport of hockey is growing quickly in Germany, and a lot of that is thanks to the work of Ottawa Senators star forward Tim Stutzle. Over the past five seasons with the Senators, Stutzle has morphed into a top forward in Ottawa with 286 points in 319 games. Even at just 22 years old, Stutzle is already on the track to become a superstar talent in the NHL.
Before making an impact with the Senators, Stutzle represented his home country of Germany at the World Junior Championship (WJC). In 10 games split between two tournaments, Stutzle scored five goals and 10 assists for 15 total points.
The 2025 WJC is currently being held in Ottawa, opening the door for a great moment with Team Germany and one of their top alums. Stutzle joined Team Germany in their locker room before their first contest against the United States.
Stutzle was a special guest in the German locker room and got to read off the starting lineup.
The future of hockey in Germany is bright with a huge increase in NHLers from Germany expected in the coming seasons. Players like Stutzle and Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl are leading the charge of growth in their country.
Draisaitl’s 902 career points are already the most among any German-born NHL player, and Stutzle’s 286 is good for fifth.
Team Germany allowed the first two goals of their contest with the United Stats and entered the first intermission down 2-0.
