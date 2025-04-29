Second Period Critical in Golden Knights, Wild Game 5
The Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights are knotted at 2-2 in their first-round series. The Golden Knights claimed Game 1, but the Wild dominated Games 2 and 3, only for Vegas to pull out a thrilling overtime victory in Game 4. It’s been a true back-and-forth battle so far, but there‘s a trend developing that both teams are trying to take advantage of.
The winner of each of the first four games between the Golden Knights and Wild has held the lead going into the third period. The final frames have been hectic and filled with lead changes, but the team leading after two periods is 4-0 so far in the series.
That means the second period of Game 5 will be an absolute dog fight. With both teams scratching and clawing to take the lead in the series, winning that middle period becomes crucial.
The Wild currently hold the edge in second-period scoring by a slim margin. They’ve outscored the Golden Knights 6-5 in the second frame.
A key for the Golden Knights to shift the momentum in the second period is superstar center Jack Eichel. The 28-year-old had the best statistical regular season of his career, but he's struggled to produce against the Wild. In four postseason contests, he's goalless and has a single assist. Historically, he's been an incredible playoff performer, and he needs to return to form to help the Golden Knights grab a 3-2 series lead.
With control of the series on the line, both teams have a chance to take hold. Game 5 returns to Vegas, where the Golden Knights have dominated. They went 29-9-3 in the regular season on home ice, and are looking to draw on that in the upcoming contest.
The Wild are riding a wave of momentum from silencing a powerful Vegas team. Not many had Minnesota keeping pace against the Pacific Division winners, but they’ve stuck tight to them. It’s a toss up at this point, and the second period of Game 5 will be crucial in taking a series lead.
