Flyers Great Bernie Parent Dies at 80
Bernie Parent, the Hall of Fame goaltender who led the Philadelphia Flyers to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s and became one of the city’s most beloved sports figures, has died. He was 80.
The Flyers announced Parent’s passing Saturday in a joint statement with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education. No cause of death was given.
Parent backstopped the Flyers to championships in 1974 and 1975, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP both years. In each Cup-clinching game, he recorded a shutout, cementing his place in NHL history. He also won the Vezina Trophy in both seasons as the league’s top goaltender, becoming a symbol of consistency and dominance at the height of his career.
“Bernie Parent was a true legend, one of the most famous and beloved players in the history of our organization and city,” the Flyers said in their statement. “Anyone who had the pleasure of being around Bernie always walked away with a smile.”
Parent was the first Flyer inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, entering in 1984. His No. 1 jersey was retired to the rafters at the Spectrum, and he was among the inaugural class of the Flyers Hall of Fame in 1988. His achievements stood as the benchmark for every goaltender who followed in Philadelphia, and his name remains synonymous with excellence in the crease.
Though an eye injury ended his career in 1979, Parent never left the spotlight in Philadelphia. He embraced his role as team ambassador and became a fixture at community events, youth programs, and alumni gatherings. His work with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education was a central passion, helping to inspire and mentor new generations of players and promoting the values of teamwork, dedication, and joy in the sport.
Parent’s popularity extended far beyond the ice. Known for his wit, warmth, and ever-present smile, he remained a favorite with fans long after he stopped playing. He was often spotted around the arena, happy to sign autographs, pose for pictures, and share stories with anyone who asked. His presence embodied not only Flyers hockey but also the spirit of the city itself.
“His legend reached far beyond the ice and his accolades,” the Flyers’ statement read. “He will be dearly missed.”
Parent is survived by his wife, Gini, and the Parent family. The Flyers said donations in his memory should be made to Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education.
