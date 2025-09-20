No. 1 Pick Makes Instant Mark at Islanders' Training Camp
Over the past few years in the NHL, younger players have been on the rise and have been some of the most talked about players in the league.
Players like Jack Hughes, Matt Rempe, Connor Bedard, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith may not have the tenure and skill level of league veterans like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, but they are talked about just as frequently. Matthew Schaefer is the next new young on-ice stud to be added to the mix.
Schaefer was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for the New York Islanders.
The defenseman — previously from Erie of the Ontario Hockey League — is known for controlling the flow of play from the back end, rushing the puck with poise and bringing a modern style of defense to the ice. Standing at 6’2” and weighing 186 pounds, the Islanders' newest star produced 22 points (7-15-22) in just 17 games, continuing to showcase elite skating, vision, and two-way poise the year before the draft.
Though, Schaefer did break his right collarbone during Team Canada's appearance in the IIHF World Junior Championship.
Now that mid-September has arrived, Schaefer as arrived on the ice for the Islanders' training camp.
Head coach Patrick Roy has said Schaefer already impressed him at day one of training camp.
“He’s a quality person. He just wants to learn,” Roy said to NHL.com. “I was very impressed with him today. It was nice for him to be with Mayfield. I think Mayfield will [play] a big brother kind of role for him and will help him out.”
So far throughout camp Schaefer has been partnered on defense with Scott Mayfield; Mayfield is a good Islander to balance out Schaefer, as Mayfield is in his 30s and has been in the league since 2013. He has 125 points on his career so far and has been with the Islanders since he was drafted in 2011.
Mayfield has said he's been specifically impressed with his partner's speed.
“He handled himself really well,” said Mayfield. “You could tell his speed out there. He's got that first step. Transition-wise, he's right up the ice, seems like a really good player. And he handled himself well.”
Mayfield and Roy are not the only one's impressed with Schaefer. Another Islanders veteran — this time Casey Cizikas — said Schaefer is an incredibly hard worker who clearly knows what he wants to accomplish at a young age.
“The work that Schaefer puts in, the dedication that he has to the game, and the way that he conducts himself every single day, he's a pro in and out," said Cizikas He had a good rookie camp leading up to this. First day on ice went well, and now we just have to keep moving forward with each day.”
Clearly, Schaefer may have just arrived to the NHL, but he already has a strong desire to prove himself. Only time will tell just how far that strong desire takes the 18-year-old defenseman.
