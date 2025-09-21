Evgeni Malkin Wants to Win, Even if Not With Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering what could be the final year that their historic trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang play together. The longest tenured trio of teammates in the history of North American professional sports have won three championships together, but they are all approaching 40 years of age and the Penguins are in the middle of a rebuilding process that should extend beyond their playing careers.
Malkin is the first domino to fall for the Penguins. The Russian superstar and 2004 second overall pick is entering the last year of his contract in Pittsburgh. There’s a chance that the Pens extend him, but there’s just as likely a chance that they trade him during the season to give him another chance to contend for a championship. For Malkin, the most important thing is winning. He wants to do that in Pittsburgh, but he hasn’t ruled out playing elsewhere with his limited time remaining in the NHL.
”If it's my last year here, I had 20 years played here. Not bad, too, you know?" He told reporters at the team’s training camp session. "I'm glad to be with the Penguins. I'm glad to win three Stanley Cups here. But again, if I have a chance to play next year, I'll do it.”
Geno is like his teammates in that he’s expressed a desire to stay with the one organization he’s spent his entire career. Malkin also is aware that the NHL is a business that doesn’t always treat the humans involved as compassionately as we’d all like. That’s why he’s focused on enjoying the upcoming season and playing the best he possibly can. Hopefully, according to Malkin, everything goes perfectly and allows him to stay in Pittsburgh.
"I hope I stay here, like (with) Sid, 'Tanger,'" he said. "I (want to) be with the Penguins forever, for sure. Again, I hope I play great and I hope everything goes perfect and I'm perfect myself too. I want to stay here, for sure."
The biggest variable in all of this is Malkin’s play. Last year was a noticeable regression for the future Hall of Famer. In 68 games, he recorded 16 goals and 34 assists for 50 points. It’s not quite the Hart Trophy-winning numbers Malkin once posted, but it’s an understandable drop off from a veteran player with two decades of NHL experience.
He’s not a point-per-game player, but he’s still a very capable second center in the NHL. With a relatively reasonable salary cap number of $6.1 million, he’s an option for contending teams to target throughout the upcoming season. He will be a coveted player as the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline approaches and contending teams will be on the hunt for short-term offensive help.
It might all add up to the Penguins having no choice but to move on from one of the greatest players in franchise history. Neither side wants to reach this stage, but the reality is closing in for both the Penguins and Malkin.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!