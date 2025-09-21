One Move Each Pacific Division Team Must Make
The Pacific Division will be a blast this upcoming NHL season. The defending Western Conference champions, the Edmonton Oilers, return with the same core of players that have run roughshod on the conference the past two seasons. They have their own challenges to solve, however, and it’s no guarantee that they represent the West in the Stanley Cup Finals for the third consecutive year.
The new season brings hope and optimism, and that’s exactly how each team in the Pacific should feel. If every team in the division made just this one move or change, it could be what puts them over the top and in line for a successful 2025-2026 campaign.
Anaheim Ducks - Sign Mason McTavish
The Ducks must find a way to re-sign rising center Mason McTavish and secure their top two centers for the long-term. Leo Carlsson appears to be the top center man in Anaheim, but McTavish is coming off a breakout campaign and is still only 22 years old. For a team trying to scratch and claw in the Pacific, they need all the help they can get.
Calgary Flames - Trade Rasmus Andersson
Look, there’s no denying Rasmus Andersson is the best defender in Calgary, but it’s increasingly unlikely they extend the 28-year-old puck-mover. This organization has made some savvy moves to help keep this team competitive with an eye toward the future, which makes an Andersson trade the logical next step for Calgary and their retooling.
Edmonton Oilers - Extend Connor McDavid
Nothing matters more for Edmonton. If they can’t agree to an extension with the best player in the world, things will get ugly quickly for the Oilers.
Los Angeles Kings - Establish Long-Term Starting Goalie
Darcy Kuemper is a strong starting goalie, but he’s 35. This Kings team has a group of players that can win now and over the next few years, but they need a long-term answer in goal to cement their place as a contender in the Western Conference.
San Jose Sharks - Keep Michael Misa in the NHL
The Sharks have an exciting young core, and they added to it this past draft with forward Michael Misa. He signed his entry-level contract and is ready to make the leap to the NHL. The Sharks need a second-line center, and they could fill that void by keeping their 18-year-old rookie with the NHL squad this year.
Seattle Kraken - Add Another Top-Six Winger
The Kraken haven’t made the postseason in two years, and it’s largely due to a lack scoring depth. They have a glut of players suited for the middle of the lineup, but lack elite top-end scoring. With a ton of prospects and draft picks stockpiled, they could swing a deal to kickstart their push for a playoff spot in the division.
Vancouver Canucks - Improve Defensive Depth
The Canucks have a strong goalie tandem with Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen, but they have to be better defensively in front of this duo. The top three defenders in Vancouver (Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek and Marcus Pettersson) are solid, but behind that it is a less than ideal trio. Filling out their top-four defense pairings would be a sure fire way to return Vancouver to the postseason.
Vegas Golden Knights - Extend Jack Eichel
Like their foes in Edmonton, the Golden Knights have their own superstar to extend. Jack Eichel should sign a massive contract, but the McDavid deal is surely the domino that must fall first. The Golden Knights have been a perennial Stanley Cup contender since debuting in the NHL and plodding through salary cap constraints, and that’s the intersection where Eichel’s extension meets. It’s a pivotal move that will define the Vegas season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!