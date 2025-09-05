Flyers Make Minor League Trade with Kraken
The Flyers made a move on Wednesday, acquiring 22-year-old forward Tucker Robertson from the Kraken in exchange for fellow 22-year-old forward Jon-Randall Avon. The deal marks the first NHL trade since July 25, breaking a quiet stretch across the league during the late offseason.
Robertson, a Toronto native, has spent the past two seasons with Seattle’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. In 77 AHL games, the 5-foot-11 forward recorded 19 points, while also spending time with the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL. His stint in Kansas City proved more productive, as he posted 14 points in just 13 games.
Before turning pro, Robertson built his reputation in the Ontario Hockey League with the Peterborough Petes. Drafted 123rd overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft, he blossomed into one of the OHL’s most consistent offensive weapons. Robertson tallied back-to-back seasons of 81 points or more with the Petes, showcasing playmaking ability, scoring touch and a competitive edge that made him a valuable mid-round selection for Seattle.
Now, he will look to translate that junior success into professional growth within the Flyers’ system. Philadelphia has placed a growing emphasis on developing forward depth in Lehigh Valley, and Robertson could find himself playing significant minutes for the Phantoms to begin his tenure with the organization.
Heading the other way is Avon, who was never selected in the NHL Draft but still earned a contract with the Flyers in 2021 after impressing at training camp. The Peterborough native returned to the Petes for the 2021-22 season, where he reunited with Robertson on a highly productive top line. Avon finished that campaign with 68 points in 64 games, cementing his reputation as a versatile offensive contributor.
Since turning professional, Avon has played parts of two seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 125 games, the six-foot forward registered 35 points, carving out a steady role in the Flyers’ AHL affiliate lineup. Though he never made his NHL debut, Avon’s combination of speed and energy could give Seattle additional forward depth within their system.
The deal reunites Robertson and Avon with their former junior organization roots, only this time on opposite sides. Both players are still early in their professional careers and will look to use a fresh opportunity to establish themselves as reliable contributors at the AHL level and, potentially, work their way toward NHL minutes.
