Breaking Down Rocket Richard Candidates
Last season, Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl captured his first Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goalie scorer. Despite playing in 71 regular-season contests, he recorded 52 goals, the third 50-goal campaign of his career, to lead the league in this category. He enters 2025-2026 as one of the favorites to win the award once again, but there are several other contenders who have what it takes to knock Draisaitl off his perch. As part of Breakaway On SI's ramp up to the imminent NHL season, we're breaking down what the Rocket Richard Trophy race will look like and who will be the big names to watch.
Outside of the Oilers center, there are three top candidates to lead the league in goals in 2025-2026. Aside from these frontrunners, there are several others who might leap ahead in the race.
Auston Matthews - Toronto Maple Leafs
The captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs was limited to 67 games last season, and that’s about the only reason why he wasn’t involved in this award race. Still, he netted 33 goals in those 67 games, continuing his unbelievable scoring abilities in his ninth NHL season. Without running mate Mitch Marner on the roster, the goal scoring burden falls even more on Matthews and fellow star William Nylander. Hopefully with a healthy year, Matthews can challenge for the fourth Rocket Richard Trophy of his career.
David Pastrnak - Boston Bruins
Here’s my pick for the 2025-2026 winner: Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak. He previously won during the 2019-2020 campaign and finished second during the 2022-2023 season. Last year, he posted 43 goals and 106 points in 82 games.
The Bruins are a team stuck in limbo. They expect to be competitive, but their lineup isn’t particularly imposing in a loaded Atlantic Division. Pastrnak remains the top and most important offensive threat, and he should continue to generate and take a bulk of the scoring chances for Boston. Because of this, he could be lifting the second Rocket Richard Trophy of his NHL career next spring.
Tage Thompson - Buffalo Sabres
The lone offensive bright spot for the Buffalo Sabres, Tage Thompson is approaching a perfect storm this season. He’s motivated to lead the Sabres back to the postseason and he’s been vocal about making the United States’ roster for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games. That combination could propel the three-time 35+ goal scorer to hit the 50-goal mark for the first time and nab the top goal-scoring award.
Last season, he posted the second 40-goal campaign of his career. In 76 contests, he scored 44 goals and also launched 242 shots on goal. It was the fourth consecutive season he placed at least 240 shots on goal.
In the hunt:
Alexander Ovechkin - Washington Capitals
Mikko Rantanen - Dallas Stars
Sam Reinhart - Florida Panthers
How do you not include the greatest goal scorer in NHL history? Alex Ovechkin might not be able to sustain the magical pace he reached last season, but the soon-to-be 40-year-old sniper still has some goals in the tank.
Two other players stand out as possibilities to break into the Rocket Richard Trophy conversation. The first is Dallas Stars winger Mikko Rantanen. Playing in his first full season with the organization, he is primed to have a career year in the Lone Star State.
Sam Reinhart also has a great opportunity in front of him. With a long recovery process awaiting top winger Matthew Tkachuk, Reinhart’s importance to the Florida Panthers only grows. He's recorded 30 goals or more in each since arriving in Florida and might see a bump in production with one less superstar in the Panthers' lineup until February.
