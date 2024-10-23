Flyers Rookie Impresses Again Despite Defeat
The Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals met for the first time this season as part of the Frozen Frenzy, when all 32 NHL teams were in action on the same night. But it wasn't just the divisional rivalry that made this face-off so exciting. It was the fact that this was the first meeting of Russian superstars Alex Ovechkin and Matvei Michkov on the ice.
The expectations were that Flyers and Capitals would take a backseat to Michkov versus Ovechkin, but the game ultimately wasn't about either as the Caps won by a score of 4-1. While both players likely relished the chance to play against their fellow countrymen, neither were a major factor in the game's outcome.
Despite the loss, Michkov continued to dazzle for the Flyers. He was the main reason Philadelphia recorded any goals on goaltender Charlie Lindgren. During a four-on-four in the third period, Michkov started the scoring play off with a skillful puck-handle around the Washington defender. He then made a solid effort to keep the puck in the offensive zone, leading to defenseman Travis Sanheim rocketing home a shot from the point.
It's still early, but Michkov is showing consistently why he was one of the most highly-anticipated prospects to enter the NHL. He has an incredible ability to see the ice and create, and the Flyers are just beginning to see the fruits of his labor on offense.
Meanwhile, it was a relatively silent game for Ovechkin, despite the win. He was held scoreless. The team's penalty kill recorded two shorthanded goals while defensemen John Carlson and Jakob Chychrun tallied the other goals. It was a great overall team effort from Washington.
The good thing for both Michkov and Ovechkin is the team's will be facing off a few more times this season. The Metropolitan Division will be a dogfight all year long, and these two superstars will get the opportunity to do battle again soon.
