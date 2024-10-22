Avalanche Captain Not Ready to Retire
The Colorado Avalanche have been without their captain Gabriel Landeskog since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022. Two entire seasons have come and gone without Landeskog in the Avalanche lineup, and a third has begun with the start of the 2024-25 NHL year.
Landeskog has already noted he wants to return to action with his Avalanche teammates during the 2024-25 campaign, he’s still working his way back from a brutal knee injury.
With so much time missed, people have started calling for Landeskog to hang up the skates and consider retirement. One commenter on Instagram, however, found out that Landeskog has no plans ending his career.
An Instagram comment on a video posted by the Avalanche said “Time to retire landy!”
Landeskog replied to that comment asking, “is it though?”
The Avalanche and Landeskog have been holding out hope that he’ll eventually make his way back to the ice. It’s very possible it happens during the 2024-25 season.
The video posted was of Landeskog and superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon playing a game of “Guess Who?” with the Avalanche roster. Landeskog has been around the Avalanche ever since he was last seen on the ice.
Even though it’s been well over two years, Landeskog still has plans of finishing out his career on his own terms. At 31 years old, Landeskog has played in 738 career games, all with the Avalanche, and has posted 248 goals and 329 assists for 571 total points.
Landeskog was a second-overall pick of the Avalanche in 2011, and before the start of his sophomore season in 2012, he was named captain. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2012 with 52 points (22G-30A) in 82 games.
Ever since breaking into the league, Landeskog has been a key face and voice for the Avalanche. Even on the sidelines, he’s been a leader for the team and everyone is holding out hope his playing days are far from over.
