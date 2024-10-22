Penguins Forward Must Respond to Wake Up Call
The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't gotten the best out of Michael Bunting during the opening month of the 2024-25 season. The winger has scored just one assist in six games and spent Sunday's game in the press box as a healthy scratch.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan had an honest answer when asked about Bunting's performance. "I think our expectation is higher".
Those expectations were set last season when Bunting scored 19 points (6G-13A) in 21 games. His contributions helped the Penguins finish the season 10-7-4, nearly climbing back into a playoff spot.
Bunting's production helped to buoy the loss of Jake Guentzel, whom he was traded for and whom the Penguins failed to replace this summer. The lack of a bonafide 40-goal scoring winger places more responsibility on Bunting and other top wingers Rickard Rakell, Drew O'Connor, and Bryan Rust.
According to natural stat trick, Bunting has started 73 percent of his 5v5 shifts in the offensive zone. Yet the Penguins have been outshot 43-37 and have allowed as many goals (5) as they've scored. Simply put, they need him to be better.
Bunting was back on Malkin's wing at practice yesterday, making him likely to get back into the lineup tonight against the Calgary Flames.
