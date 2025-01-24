Flames Becoming Surprising Playoff Contender
The Calgary Flames handed the Buffalo Sabres a 5-2 loss, and in the process expanded their wild card lead to three points. The win moved their record to 23-16-7, continuing their surprising season.
The Flames were a consensus pick to finish near the bottom of the Pacific Division and Western Conference in 2024-2025, but this team is defying all expectations. They haven't gone away and with their growing lead in the wild card race, the question must be asked: are the Flames a legitimate contender?
What they have going for them is their cohesion as a group. Without a bonafide superstar in the lineup, the Flames have found success when their team collectively buys in and works together. Veteran winger and locker room leader Jonathan Huberdeau recently talked about how sticking together is helping them rack up wins and their victory over the Sabres was the perfect example.
"We stuck together," he said. "That's a group. I think they're an offensive team and it wasn't pretty until the third period, but we stuck together, worked hard and finished the way we wanted to."
What they also have going for them is a red-hot goaltender in rookie Dustin Wolf. He's 17-7-2 through 26 starts, with a 2.49 goals against average .918 save percentage. He and journeyman net minder Dan Vladar have formed a dynamic duo in net.
But this team has some obvious and concerning issues. The first is their record at home versus on the road. Playing in Calgary, the Flames are 15-6-3, but away from home they are 8-10-4. It's not a cause for panic, but that difference could be what keeps them out of the playoffs as the wild card race heats up.
The second thing is their lack of top-end scoring. As far as team cohesion and hard-working attitudes can you, it can't overcome an inability to put the puck in the net. Huberdeau is the scoring leader, but he has 19 goals and 16 assists for 35 points. It's been a strong season for the 31-year-old winger, but an offense built around him doesn't exactly impose fear.
Are the Flames a playoff team at this point? It seems so. Credit to their lineup, coaching staff, and management team for putting together a winning team against the odds. It's a success, but this team is still staring down the barrel of a first-round exit if they manage to make the 2025 NHL Playoffs.
