Flyers Rookie Scratched from Lineup
The Philadelphia Flyers have one of the top rookies in the NHL this season. Winger Matvei Michkov is tied for the lead in rookie scoring through the early stages of the campaign, with four goals and 10 points in his first 13 games.
That's why it was a surprise to see that the Flyers were making Michkov a healthy scratch for their contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning. This marks the first time that the 19-year-old phenom will be held out of the lineup.
Head coach John Tortorella spoke to the media to discuss the decision of slotting in forward Anthony RIchard for Michkov. He downplayed any concern and addressed it directly by making it clear that holding the rookie out of the lineup is a way to help them watch and learn. This is something that Tortorella considers valuable experience for young players. stated that the
"It's just part of the process," he repeated often. "I told you guys: with young guys, they can watch games too, as part of development. It's trying to help him."
While this may be a concerning move, this shouldn't be a reason to push the panic button on Michkov. The Flyers expected there to be some growing pains for him as he adjusts to his first professional season and his first year playing in North America.
This also gives Michkov an extra day or two of rest while he gets to watch his team. If there are any specific areas of the game Tortorella wants him to monitor, watching from the press box could provide some missing insight he needs to keep improving.
In the long run missing a game, or even a few of them, shouldn't prohibit Michkov from ascending to an elite player for the Flyers. Playing in the NHL as a teenager is a difficult task and there's a reason so few succeed at a young age in the league. Michkov will continue to be one of those players this season, he'll just take a night off against the Lightning.
