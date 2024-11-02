Flyers Goalie Leaves Game With Injury
The Philadelphia Flyers lost handedly in their recent matchup against the Boston Bruins, suffering a 3-0 defeat. While the loss ended a run of two straight victories and three straight solid efforts, it won't be the biggest takeaway from this contest.
The Flyers lost their starting goaltender, Samuel Ersson, during the matchup. Initially it was believed that he might have been dealing with an equipment issue when he exited the game during the first period. After he didn't return for the start of the second period, however, the team issued the update that he wouldn't be returning to the game.
Following the completion of the game, the team shared more information. Ersson did in fact sustain a lower-body injury that kept him from going back in. There was no further information or inclination of how severe the situation is, but the Breakaway onSI team will share any updates as they are made available.
Ersson has been off to a strong start with the Flyers, and he was beginning to make his case as the team's long-term answer in net. He has a 4-2-1 record in his seven starts with a goals against average of 2.72. His save percentage leaves something to be desired at a .897%, but that is more a result of the team play in front of him than his own deficiencies.
Without Ersson available, the Flyers should turn the crease over to rookie Aleksei Kolosov. This is his first full season in North America, and it's been a wild ride already for the top prospect. There were concerns over whether Kolosov would even arrive for the season in Philadelphia, and there were conflicting reports that he would remain with his KHL team for the 2024-2025 campaign.
Now, Kolosov could get an extended shot to show what he is capable of in the NHL. The Flyers are high on his talent and he can help steady the situation in Philadelphia in Ersson's absence.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!