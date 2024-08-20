Lightning's New Star Predicted to Hit 40 Goals
Jake Guentzel was the biggest fish in the free agent pond this season, and a surprising suitor, the Tampa Bay Lightning, swooped in to snag him. In turn, that also means he's arguably the newcomer under the most pressure to perform.
The Lightning didn't just sign Guentzel to a seven-year deal that pays him $9 million per year, but they were comfortable losing their longtime face of the franchise in Steven Stamkos. Guentzel should be great with his new team, but there's simply no denying the price Tampa Bay paid to get him.
If ESPN's fantasy hockey predictions are anything to go by, then Guentzel should quickly become a fan favorite for the Bolts. ESPN ranked Guentzel 33rd in the NHL, projecting him to score 41 goals, 39 assists and 80 points in 78 games played.
"Guentzel split last season between Pittsburgh and Carolina, finishing with 30 goals and 77 points in 67 regular-season games," ESPN wrote. "He would have set new career-best marks across the board had he not missed about a month late in the year with an upper-body injury. Guentzel was also his usual productive self with the man advantage, posting at least 22 power-play points (22) for a third straight season.
"Highly sought after in free agency, Guentzel signed a seven-year, $63 million deal with Tampa Bay. He's likely to play alongside Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point on the Lightning's top line and first power-play unit, giving Guentzel a ridiculous amount of fantasy upside for the 2024-25 campaign."
If these predictions come true, the 2024-25 season would be one of the best of Guentzel's career. The 41 goals would be a career-high for him, as he's scored 40 goals twice (in 2018-19 and 2021-22 with the Pittsburgh Penguins) but never more. His career-high in points is 84, which came in the aforementioned 2021-22 season.
As ESPN mentioned, Guentzel playing on a line with Kucherov and Point, two offensively gifted players who are ranked even higher than him on this list, should do wonders for his point totals. It's in the conversation for the best line in the entire NHL, and if the Lightning are going to get back to their championship glory, this trio will need to live up to the hype.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!