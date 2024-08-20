Blues Trade Defenseman to Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues can't stop making news this summer. After the Blues completed the signings of Oilers' restricted agents Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, the two teams completed an additional trade in the same day.
The Blues and Oilers announced that in a separate transaction, the Oilers acquired defensive prospect Paul Fischer and a 2028 third-round draft pick from the Blues in exchange for future considerations.
The Blues selected Fishcer in the fifth-round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The American-born defenseman developed over the last few years in the USHL and the United States National Team Development Program. The left-handed blue liner also just completed his freshman season at the University of Notre Dame. In 34 games, the 19 year-old had two goals and 16 points. The early projection on him is that he is a solid skater who is even better in his own end and defending the rush. The production hasn't been there yet, but he possesses some offensive upside. If he can unlock that with the Oilers, he has the makings of a bottom-pairing defender in the NHL.
The Blues also included a future third-round pick. The inclusion of this is a curious one, as the Oilers won't be able to use this until four drafts from now. With the Oilers looking to capitalize on their core's prime years and win a Stanley Cup in the immediate future, it's unclear how a distant draft pick helps the organization achieve that.
Fischer joins the Oilers in the hopes of adding a promising new prospect to their organization. With the departure of Broberg and Holloway, the Oilers hav brought in a new group of younger players that Fischer hopes to contribute to. The team acquired forward Valeri Podkolzkin from the Canucks, giving the 23 year-old winger a fresh start. They also acquired Matt Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres earlier in the summer, who figures to claim a lineup spot this season. Fischer is the second young defensemen added to the organization this summer, as the Oilers also traded veteran Cody Ceci to the San Jose Sharks along with a third-rouund pick for 24 year-old Ty Emberson.
