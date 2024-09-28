Penguins vs Red Wings Game Delayed
PITTSBURGH -- The preseason matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings has been pushed back, as both teams announced a delay in the start time due to travel issues. The game, originally set to start at 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. Doors at Little Ceasars Arena will open at 5:30 p.m. ET.
The Penguins were traveling from Pittsburgh to Detroit. It's unknown if they arrived in Detroit or if this push back is due to Pittsburgh still trying to make their way out of the city.
This is the first half of preseason games on back-to-back nights for the Penguins. Most of their NHL roster were sent to Elliot Lake, Ont. for the NHL's annual Kraft Hockeyville game. The Penguins, led by veterans Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, will lace up against the Ottawa Senators.
The Penguins sent to Detroit are a healthy mix of NHLers and roster hopefuls. Lars Eller, Drew O'Connor, and Ryan Graves are set to take on the Red Wings.
Goalie Tristan Jarry and forwards Rutger McGroarty and Boko Imama are listed on the Penguins' roster for both nights.
The Red Wings are entering the second half of a back-to-back situation. Stars like Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin are slated to skate against the Penguins.
The Penguins have lost both of their preseason matches to this point, both to the Buffalo Sabres. The Red Wings are 2-0 to start the preseason with both of their wins coming against the Chicago Blackhawks.
This is also far from the first preseason game to be delayed in the NHL this week. Travel issues and Hurricane Helene have forced delays and cancelations of multiple preseason games.
