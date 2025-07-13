Canucks Trade Goalie to Penguins
The Vancouver Canucks are moving on from a top goalie prospect in their system, sending 24-year-old netminder Arturs Silovs to the Pittsburgh Penguins. In exchange for Silovs, the Penguins are sending 22-year-old forward Chase Stillman to the Canucks along with a 2027 fourth-round draft pick.
Silovs has been with the Canucks organization since 2019, when he was a sixth-round draft pick (156th overall). Over the course of three separate seasons, Silovs has played in 19 regular season games with the Canucks at the NHL level.
During his brief stints in the NHL, Silovs has picked up an 8-8-2 record with a .880 save percentage, and 3.13 goals against average.
Silovs took the Canucks by storm during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs as their third string goalie. Through the first three games of their opening round series against the Nasvhille Predators, both starter Thatcher Demko and backup Casey DeSmith suffered injuries.
As the next healthy goalie, Silovs was forced into the net as the starting netminder, and he helped lead the Canucks to a six-game series win over the Predators, including a shutout in the deciding Game 6.
Silovs then pushed the eventual Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers to seven game. In 10 career playoffs games, Silovs has a 5-5 record with a .898 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average.
Most recently, Silovs led the Canucks’ American Hockey League squad to a Calder Cup championship, and was named the playoff MVP.
The Penguins have been a team in transition this offseason and adding a young goalie with brief NHL experience could be the perfect option as a backup this year, and a chance to take over as starter down the line.
Silovs joins a goalie group of Tristan Jarry and Joel Blomqvist as names that will be in the NHL circulation this upcoming season.
