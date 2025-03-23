Penguins Goalie Prospect Sets AHL Record
The Pittsburgh Penguins organization is trying to identify their building blocks for the future. As their core ages, the team is loading up on draft picks and young players in an attempt to rebuild.
One of those prospects the Penguins have high hopes for is goaltender Sergei Murashov. The Russian-born goalie is in his first season in North American, and he's been an excellent addition to the organization. In a brief stint with the team's AHL squad, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Murashov's already set a franchise record.
Murashov's played in 11 AHL contests so far in 2024-2025. He's collected 10 straight victories, setting a new record for the longest winning streak by a rookie goalie in franchise history. With the latest victory, he's improved his record to 10-0-0 in the AHL with a 2.58 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.
The Penguins may have found a diamond in the rough with Murashov. The organization selected the 20-year-old in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft and he's been a stand-out ever since. With the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl organization in the KHL, he dominated their second professional league, the MHL. In back-to-back seasons, he won 24 games and posted a GAA of 1.58 and 2.03 in those years.
The transition to North American hockey has been just as seamless. The Penguins first placed Murashov in the ECHL and he shined. Over 26 games, he compiled a record of 17-7-1 coupled with a 2.40 GAA and .922 save percentage.
His play forced his promotion to the AHL, and this 10-game winning streak is proving the organization right. He's quickly become the hot hand for Wilkes-Barre, putting two other promising goalies on the bench. The Pens are very high on net minders Joel Blomqvist and Filip Larsson, but they've become second fiddle to Murashov and his dominance.
Murashov's first professional season in North America has gone exactly as the Penguins hoped. He's shown a vast toolkit in net and the promise of an NHL starting goaltender in the near future.
