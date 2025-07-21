Penguins Chasing Top 2026 Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three consecutive seasons and are likely staring down a fourth straight absence. Despite a superstar like Evgeni Malkin likely entering his final season in the NHL, the Penguins haven’t shown a real plan of improving for the 2025-26 season.
Penguins’ president and general manager Kyle Dubas has had his sights set on the future of the organization, which is sure to include at least one more tough year. A huge prize might be at the end of the rocky road, however, in expected 2026 first-overall draft pick Gavin McKenna.
Recently committed to Penn State, McKenna is already being hyped as a generational talent, something the Penguins are pretty familiar with, especially when winning is scarce in Pittsburgh. According to a source with RG, the Penguins have high hopes at the 2026 NHL Draft.
“I expect the Penguins to do everything in their power to get into the top-3 of the 2026 Draft,” a source said to RG. “It’s Malkin’s last year, [Sidney] Crosby rumors swirling, and no immediate help to their roster.”
While it’s unlikely Crosby is getting moved any time soon, an immediate boost to the lineup would help give him a proper send off as he nears the end of his career. Crosby is still performing at a high level and the Penguins want to see him get one last chance at glory before he hangs up the skates.
The Penguins won’t be alone in the McKenna sweepstakes, though. Sure, they might be the only team not actively trying to get better, but there aren’t massive expectations for teams like the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks.
“The writing is on the wall,” the source said. “The question is just: ‘Will they wait to the NHL Trade Deadline, or sell off early to try to beat out Chicago and San Jose to the bottom?’”
Stars like Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell and Erik Karlsson have all made noise on the trade block and could be moved by the Penguins before the puck drops on the 2025-26 season.
The Penguins are in a tough spot, but there may be a bright light at the end of the tunnel.
