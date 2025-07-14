Penguins Not Done Making Trades
In the matter of just a couple of days, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been involved in a couple of big trades. First, the Penguins added veteran defenseman Matt Dumba, another veteran presence on the right side of the ice. Dumba was acquired from the Dallas Stars along with a 2028 second-round draft pick in exchange for Vladislav Kolyachonok.
Not long after the team acquired Dumba, the Penguins added to their young goalie depth by trading for Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks.
These two moves were just the beginning for the Penguins. With a long offseason still ahead, the Penguins and their front office led by Kyle Dubas aren’t done yet making trades. There is still a good chance at least three key names could be traded away in blockbuster moves.
Forwards Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell and defenseman Erik Karlsson have all been some of the biggest trade targets in Pittsburgh dating back to the 2024-25 season. This offseason could be the perfect time for the Penguins to move on from one, two or all three of these veteran skaters.
Interest has been high on both Rust and Rakell, but so too has Dubas’ asking price. Rust recently saw his no-trade clause disappear from his contract, but Rakell was a hot topic ahead of last season’s trade deadline. Teams showed interest, but no one met Dubas’ astronomical price tag.
With the Penguins being viewed as the only team in the league not looking to improve, perhaps someone finally matches Dubas’ ask for one or both of Rust and Rakell.
There are a few extra obstacles when it comes to making another Karlsson trade, but teams are certainly intrigued by the future Hall of Famer. Karlsson carries a full no-move clause in his contract, giving him the control on a move.
After two years of not meeting expectations in Pittsburgh, however, the time might be right to find a true Stanley Cup contender for Karlsson.
Other names may slip into the trade rumor mill like Tristan Jarry or even Kris Letang, but it’s those first three names who will catch a ton of attention this summer.
