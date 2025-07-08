Penguins' Sidney Crosby Irritated by Trade Rumors
Sidney Crosby has been the face of the Pittsburgh Penguins since he was drafted by the organization 20 years ago. Over the last two decades, Crosby has helped bring three Stanley Cup championships to Pittsburgh and has continuously expressed his commitment to the Penguins, even if the team is in a rebuilding phase.
Despite a recent contract extension and his agent coming out and saying he’s not going anywhere, there are still false reports and baseless talks that Crosby will one day leave the Penguins.
Talks or speculation of a trade from pundits and talking heads are showing no signs of slowing down, and it’s a topic that doesn’t sit well with Crosby. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the more the topic is brought up, the less likely Crosby is to accept a move.
“One of the things I was told is that Crosby hates it when this stuff starts,” Friedman said. “It actually makes it harder to convince him to do anything.”
Crosby has always shown his loyalty to the Penguins organization and that hasn’t changed. Josh Yohe of the Athletic pointed out that Crosby is allowed to live his life how he pleases, and he wants that to be in Pittsburgh.
“Crosby deserves to live his life on his terms,” Yohe said. “And he wants to live his life being the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins.”
New rumors of a trade involving Crosby sparked during the 2025 NHL Draft and caught enough traction that his agent, Pat Brisson, had to step in. Brisson told the Athletic’s Rob Rossi that any trade speculation was “baseless rumors.”
It makes sense that people would want to see Crosby join a new team, he’s one of the sport’s all-time greats and isn’t taking the foot off the pedal. Even at 37, Crosby is still at the top of his game and is driven to win.
Despite that, he has no plans of leaving the Penguins. No matter how often it’s brought up on Twitter, falsely reported by insiders, or brought up on national television, Crosby isn’t going anywhere.
